Dolphins free agency 2023: Miami signing quarterback Mike White to two-year deal

The Miami Dolphins appear to have found their backup quarterback for the 2023 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract. The deal could be worth up to $16 million, according to Schefter.

White, 27, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, working as their third-string quarterback. In 2019, he was released at the end of the Cowboys’ preseason, signing a few weeks later with the Jets. He made his first regular-season NFL appearance in 2021, playing in four games that year and another four games last year. He has thrown for 2,145 yards in his career on a 62.2 percent completion rate with eight touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 75.4 career passer rating.

He was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, and attended high school at NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale. He began his college career at the University of South Florida before finishing his collegiate career at Western Kentucky.

White will likely enter training camp as the backup behind starter Tua Tagovailoa. White could face competition from the Dolphins’ 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson who saw action in seven games last year, starting twice. He also started the Dolphins playoff game.

The NFL’s “legal tampering” period began at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, a two-and-a-half day period where rules about contact between teams and soon-to-be free agents are relaxed. Teams are allowed to enter into negotiations with player agents, but a contract cannot be executed until the official start of free agency on Wednesday.