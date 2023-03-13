Dolphins free agency 2023: Tracking Miami rumors, reports, signings, trades, and more

The NFL’s free agency period is (unofficially) underway. We keep up with everything the Miami Dolphins are doing.

The Miami Dolphins are going to be busy this offseason. At the start of the 2022 offseason, the Dolphins completed a blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill. A year later, they are again starting the offseason with a blockbuster trade. This time, the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a deal that would add cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami’s roster. The deal cannot be made official until the start of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

In exchange for Ramsey, the Dolphins are sending a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams. Miami spent the past week creating salary cap space, moving about $50 million in salary around to create the space to acquire Ramsey and set themselves up to make moves in free agency.

We are keeping you up to date on all of the Dolphins’ moves throughout free agency right here. Everything we know, or think we know, is included below. The main articles are on the front page of the site, but you can catch up with anything you may have missed below.

Will free agency set up the Dolphins for a second-straight playoff run in 2023? Will it impact the team’s odds to win the Super Bowl? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are currently 10th in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, sitting at +2500 (bet $100 to win $2,500). Their odds have continued to improve throughout the offseason. In January, they were listed at +4000, then in February they were at +3000. How will Ramsey and the rest of the offseaon moves Miami will make over the next couple of weeks shake up the odds?

For the AFC East, the Dolphins are third at +360. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites at +120, while the New York Jets are second at +225 - with the rumor that the team is set to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodger fueling their improved odds for this year. The New England Patriots are fourth in the division at +800 to win the AFC East title. How will those odds change as free agency kicks off?

