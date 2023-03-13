Dolphins free agency 2023: Tracking Miami rumors, reports, signings, trades, and more

The Miami Dolphins are going to be busy this offseason. At the start of the 2022 offseason, the Dolphins completed a blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill. A year later, they are again starting the offseason with a blockbuster trade. This time, the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a deal that would add cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami’s roster. The deal cannot be made official until the start of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
In exchange for Ramsey, the Dolphins are sending a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams. Miami spent the past week creating salary cap space, moving about $50 million in salary around to create the space to acquire Ramsey and set themselves up to make moves in free agency.
We are keeping you up to date on all of the Dolphins’ moves throughout free agency right here. Everything we know, or think we know, is included below. The main articles are on the front page of the site, but you can catch up with anything you may have missed below.
Will free agency set up the Dolphins for a second-straight playoff run in 2023? Will it impact the team’s odds to win the Super Bowl? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are currently 10th in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, sitting at +2500 (bet $100 to win $2,500). Their odds have continued to improve throughout the offseason. In January, they were listed at +4000, then in February they were at +3000. How will Ramsey and the rest of the offseaon moves Miami will make over the next couple of weeks shake up the odds?
For the AFC East, the Dolphins are third at +360. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites at +120, while the New York Jets are second at +225 - with the rumor that the team is set to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodger fueling their improved odds for this year. The New England Patriots are fourth in the division at +800 to win the AFC East title. How will those odds change as free agency kicks off?
Dolphins salary cap (Top 51) (as of 12:30 p.m. ET, 3/13/23)
- $11.8 (according to OverTheCap.com)
Dolphins rumors and signings
- SIGNING (3/13): Dolphins reportedly agree to terms with quarterback Mike White.
- TRADE (3/12): Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a trade sending Jalen Ramsey to Miami. The trade cannot be made official until 3/15 at 4 p.m. ET.
- RE-SIGN (3/10): The Dolphins re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed to a one-year contract. The deal is believed to be for $1.8 million.
- Restructure (3/10): Dolphins continue their cap-space saving restructures, this time adjusting wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s contract to save about $18 million in space.
- Restructure (3/10): Dolphins restructured offensive tackle Terron Armstead’s contract, saving about $11.9 million in cap space for this year.
- Restructure (3/9): Dolphins restructured linebacker Bradley Chubb’s contract, saving about $14.7 million in cap space for this year.
- Rumor (3/7): Dolphins will not pursue Lamar Jackson.
- Release (3/7): Tight end Cethan Carter was released, saving the team around $2.3 million in cap space.
- TENDER (3/7): Miami tendered cornerback Elijah Campbell. The exact tender level was not reported.
- Release (3/7): Dolphins set to release cornerback Byron Jones with a post-June 1 designation. The move will give the Dolphins an additional $13.6 million in cap space on June 2.
- Rumor (3/6): Running back Jeff Wilson wants to return to the Dolphins in 2023.
Dolphins free agents
Unrestricted free agents
- Justin Bethel, corner
- Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback
- Cethan Carter, tight end (Released)
- Geron Christian, tackle
- River Cracraft, wide receiver
- Michael Deiter, guard
- Sam Eguavoen, linebacker
- Clayton Fejedelem, safety
- Eric Fisher, tackle
- Trey Flowers, defensive end
- Myles Gaskin, running back
- Mike Gesicki, tight end
- John Jenkins, defensive tackle
- Byron Jones, cornerback (Released)
- Melvin Ingram, linebacker
- Greg Little, tackle
- Thomas Morstead, punter
- Raheem Mostert, running back
- Nik Needham, corner
- Duke Riley, linebacker
- Elandon Roberts, linebacker
- Eric Rowe, safety
- Adam Shaheen, tight end
- Brandon Shell, tackle
- Trent Sherfield, wide receiver
- Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker
- Jeff Wilson Jr, running back
Restricted Free Agents
(If not tendered by Wednesday, they will become unrestricted free agents)
-
Salvon Ahmed, running back- Re-signed
- Elijah Campbell, safety - Tendered
- John Lovett, fullback