NFL Free Agents 2023: Miami Dolphins re-sign Duke Riley

The Miami Dolphins continue to make moves as the unofficial start to the 2023 NFL free agency period begins. After agreeing to a trade to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey and reports of agreeing to terms with quarterback Mike White and linebacker David Long, Jr., Miami has now re-signed one of their own soon-to-be free agents. In a deal that may be somewhat under the radar, Miami is re-signing linebacker Duke Riley to a two-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Riley first joined the Dolphins in 2021 on a one-year contract. He then signed another one-year deal last year. He previously played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2017 out of LSU.

He appeared in all 17 games for Miami in 2022, starting two of them. He recorded 55 tackles with 0.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery last season. He appeared in 32 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps, while also playing on 73 percent of the team’s special teams plays.

Riley will likely be the third inside linebacker behind Jerome Baker and the newly-signed Long. He provides the team with coverage capability from the linebacker position and he should fit nicely into new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defensive system.

Salary details for Riley’s new contract have not been reported.