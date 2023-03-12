Dolphins players react to Jalen Ramsey trade

The Miami Dolphins on Sunday agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, a deal that brings six-time Pro Bowl, three-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida. In exchange, the Dolphins are sending a 2023 NFL Draft third-round pick to the Rams along with tight end Hunter Long, the team’s 2021 third-round pick. As the news broke about the trade, several Dolphins players took to social media with their reactions.

The trade will not be official until Wednesday when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacted to the deal, looking forward to when the team gets back to practicing, but also looked back at the 2023 Pro Bowl. During the flag football game, Hill was lateraled a ball near the goal line, with Ramsey crushing the receiver in a “non-contact” game. Ramsey did not even realize Hill was there in the moment, but it was funny (because Hill was not injured).

Practice is going to be crazy now — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

if you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting https://t.co/BFRjZX8Jie — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

And, why not review the play Hill was mentioning:

Jalen Ramsey just trucked Tyreek Hill at the end of this TD.



( : @NFL) pic.twitter.com/EUK09V4iey — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2023

Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram seems ready for Ramsey to get to Miami.

Things spicing up in south beach!!!!

— KINGMEL (@MelvinIngram) March 12, 2023

Wide receiver Trent Sherifeld was surprised by the move:

WHOAAAAAAAAA — Trent Sherfield (@Channel__10) March 12, 2023

Safety Jevon Holland sees the potential in Miami’s secondary this season:

Like Holland, safety Brandon Jones also seemed to recognize how dangerous the Dolphins’ secondary could be in 2023:

Ooweeee‼️ — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) March 12, 2023

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle simply went to the fire emoji in his reaction:

Cornerback Trill Williams highlighted that he learned how to play the position by watching Ramsey:

Running back Raheem Mostert, who is scheduled to be a free agent next week but could return to the Dolphins, seemed in on the move as well:

making moves I see! https://t.co/RM2OwSKckX — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) March 12, 2023

Linebacker Bradley Chubb turned to blushing emojis in his reaction:

— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) March 12, 2023

Ramsey also seems ready for the move to Miami: