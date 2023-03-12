 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking Dolphins aquire Jalen Ramsey from Rams

Filed under:

Dolphins players react to Jalen Ramsey trade

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to bring cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida. Dolphins players took to social media to react to the news.

By Kevin Nogle
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins on Sunday agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, a deal that brings six-time Pro Bowl, three-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida. In exchange, the Dolphins are sending a 2023 NFL Draft third-round pick to the Rams along with tight end Hunter Long, the team’s 2021 third-round pick. As the news broke about the trade, several Dolphins players took to social media with their reactions.

The trade will not be official until Wednesday when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacted to the deal, looking forward to when the team gets back to practicing, but also looked back at the 2023 Pro Bowl. During the flag football game, Hill was lateraled a ball near the goal line, with Ramsey crushing the receiver in a “non-contact” game. Ramsey did not even realize Hill was there in the moment, but it was funny (because Hill was not injured).

And, why not review the play Hill was mentioning:

Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram seems ready for Ramsey to get to Miami.

Wide receiver Trent Sherifeld was surprised by the move:

Safety Jevon Holland sees the potential in Miami’s secondary this season:

Like Holland, safety Brandon Jones also seemed to recognize how dangerous the Dolphins’ secondary could be in 2023:

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle simply went to the fire emoji in his reaction:

Cornerback Trill Williams highlighted that he learned how to play the position by watching Ramsey:

Running back Raheem Mostert, who is scheduled to be a free agent next week but could return to the Dolphins, seemed in on the move as well:

Linebacker Bradley Chubb turned to blushing emojis in his reaction:

Ramsey also seems ready for the move to Miami:

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...