Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Dolphins acquire cornerback from Rams

Update: The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have finalized a trade to send cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal features Ramsey going to Miami in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (number 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long.

The trade cannot be finalized until Wednesday when the new league year begins.

The Miami Dolphins recently announced that they’d be moving on from cornerback Byron Jones and it seems like general manager Chris Grier has found his replacement.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Dolphins are in talks with the Los Angeles Rams for a trade involving all-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Sources: The #Rams are in talks to trade All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to the #Dolphins. A blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/CeR9zuJi9T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

Ramsey, who had at least four interceptions in each of the last two seasons, earned first-team All-pro honors three times with three years left on his contract.

The Dolphins recently restructured the contracts of Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, and Bradley Chubb in order to free up roughly $30 million in cap space.

Josina Anderson, NFL Indser for CBS Sports, added that a lot of teams are interested in Ramsey, but the Rams are focused on working for a deal with a team Ramsey would like to join,

I’m told the #Rams & the #Dolphins are in deep discussions on a trade for CB Jalen Ramsey. A deal is not finalized, but there’s “a high likelihood” it happens, at this time, per a league source. A lot of teams are interested in Ramsey, but the focus is on where he wants to be. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2023

The Dolphins don’t have a first-round draft pick, but the team still has five other picks, including two in the third round, that can be used in a trade for the All-Pro corner.

In addition, the Pro Bowl cornerback caught wind of the trade rumors and shared his thoughts on Twitter: