Dolphins Free Agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign running back Jeff Wilson

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins reworked their running backs room, adding Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds in free agency. During the season, Edmonds was traded to the Denver Broncos, with Miami turning around to acquire Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers in another trade. As the 2023 league year looms, Miami has a decision to make when it comes to Wilson’s future with the team.

Last week, Wilson appeared on WSVN-TV, telling Josh Moser, “I would love to be back and want to be back. I love everything about the organization, the city, it’s all been a blessing. So, to stay there and continue to be there, and not have to go to another place and re-learn and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing. I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there.”

Will it all come together with a Wilson return to South Florida? We continue our annual look at the Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents with the next edition of the “Walk, tag, or re-sign” series. We have already taken a look at safety/special teams player Clayton Fejedelem, punter Thomas Morstead, running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Elandon Roberts, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, defensive lineman John Jenkins, offensive lineman Michael Deiter, linebacker Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Eric Fisher, tight end Mike Gesicki, and safety Eric Rowe. Now we turn to Wilson.

Background

Position: Running back

Age (at the start of the 2023 season): 27

College: North Texas

NFL experience: 5 years

Expiring contract: 1 year, $1.1 million

2022 Review

Wilson started the 2022 season looking like he would be a key contributor for the 49ers’ offense. He became the odd man out when San Francisco acquired Christian McCaffrey, and the Dolphins moved in to add Wilson. A fifth-round pick in compensation led to Wilson being re-united with former 49ers offenisve coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. He upgraded the unit and he paired well with another former 49er running back, Raheem Mostert.

2022 stats: 16 games played (7 starts), 176 carries, 860 yards (4.7 average), 5 touchdowns, 22 receptions, 185 yards (8.4 average), 1 touchdown

2022 Miami stats: 8 games played (1 start), 84 carries, 392 yards (4.7 average), 3 touchdowns, 12 receptions, 94 yards (7.8 average), 1 touchdown

2023 Outlook

Wilson is hitting his prime and he is playing well. He could work as the primary starter, or as the second option in a platoon situation, and he will excel in either role. There could be a market for Wilson once free agency starts, and rightfully so.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

The franchise tag deadline has passed, so that is no longer an option for this series.

Miami keeping Wilson makes a lot of sense. They spent a fifth-round draft pick to acquire him, he played well for the team and gave the offense a spark, and, as he said, there appears to be mutual admiration. Another year with the Dolphins, in McDaniel’s offensive system, should see him grow into an even bigger contributor for Miami.

Verdict: Re-sign