The Miami Dolphins moved nearly $50 million by restructuring contracts days before free agency

The Miami Dolphins went from $16 million over the salary cap to just under $30 million in cap space days before the 2022 NFL league year ends. General manager Chris Grier and the team’s front office lifted the team from the red by restructuring the contracts of Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead, and Tyreek Hill.

As of March 10, the Dolphins moved $48.99 million in contract restructures, the league’s highest mark, according to Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald.

Leaders so far in contract restructures:



1. Dolphins- $48.99M

2. Saints- $48.966M

3. Jaguars- $45.595M

4. Packers- $33.99M

5. Chargers- $28.755M

6. Panthers- $27.425M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2023

The New Orleans Saints have moved the second-most money, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. According to Fitzgerald, the Dolphins have restructured $48.99 million, but just $37 million is deferred to future years.

The Dolphins cleared enough to take a swing or two at upper-level free agents as the franchise looks for upgrades at linebacker, cornerback, running back, and backup quarterback.

“They’re going to have to find a backup quarterback, that’s a priority,” NFL Network’s Cam Wolfe said on Friday. “They’ve also had talks about bringing back one or both of Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert in the running back room.

Dolphins remain extremely committed to Tua Tagovailoa as starting QB and a look at what they could do in free agency as they create cap space.



More from @nflnetwork NFL Now. pic.twitter.com/1z1Wl9HkxL — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 10, 2023

“But most of their priority will be on defense. They ran it back last year and that won’t be the plan this year. You look at cornerback, they just released Byron Jones — they’re going to examine the market for a veteran.”

Wolfe noted that the team will also have decisions to make at inside linebacker. Elandon Roberts is set to become a free agent and Jerome Baker’s contract becomes guaranteed next week.

Keep in mind, former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer recently said that he’d like to play for the Dolphins. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has decisions to make on defense but also has the flexibility to shape the unit to fit his zone-heavy defense.