Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has elite speed and is considered the NFL’s fastest player. On Saturday, Hill appears set to return to his track competition days as he is entered into the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Discovered by the Olympic coverage staff at NBC Spots, Hill is entered in 60 meter dash at the indoor track meet. The Dolphins and Hill agreed to a restructured contract on Friday that moved his roster bonus and 2023 salary into a signing bonus, creating about $18 million in salary cap relief for the team.

Masters events do not normally include top-tier runners, but rather are open to entries for people 25 years old and up. Hill is entered into the 25-29 age group for his event. He has not publically said he going to run, but he did recently post an Instagram video of him appearing to work on block starts and conducting sprinting work.

In the caption of the post, Hill wrote that it “felt good to put the spikes back on.” Hill last competed in a track event in 2014 when he was at Oklahoma State. He qualified for the US Olympic Trials in 2012 as a high school 200-meter sprinter but did not compete. His qualification time, according to the NBC Sports report, would have been good enough to make the Olympic team if he had competed.

Today’s race is scheduled for a 1:12 p.m. ET start. The race will be aired on USATF.TV with a RunnerSpace+ account.