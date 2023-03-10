Dolphins picking up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

The Miami Dolphins have informed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that they are picking up the fifth-year option in his rookie contact. The move keeps Tagovailoa under contract through the 2024 season with a guaranteed $23.2 million salary. The move was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Tagovailoa was the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, joining the Dolphins out of Alabama. He has played in 36 games in his first three seasons, starting 34 of them. He has thrown for 8,015 yards on a 65.7 percent completion rate, with 52 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, giving him a career 95.0 passer rating. Last season, in 13 games, he threw for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 105.5 passer rating led the league, as did his 8.9 yards per attempt average.

He missed four games last year, as well as the team’s playoff appearance, with two concussions during the season. This offseason, Tagovailoa is working on ways t prevent further head injuries, including taking jiu-jitsu classes to work on the way his body falls.

Under NFL rules, rookie draft picks sign four-year contracts. If a player is selected in the first round, a fifth-year team option is included in the deal. If the team uses the option, the player’s contract is extended for the additional year with a guaranteed salary based on several factors, including position played, playing time factors, and Pro Bowl selections.

Although unlikely, the Dolphins could exercise fifth-year options on tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene this offseason. Along with Tagovailoa, all three players were Miami first-round picks in 2020. Jackson would receive $14.2 million in 2024 and Igbinoghene would have an $11.5 million salary. Neither player is expected to have the option exercised.

The deadline to make the decision on the option is May 1.