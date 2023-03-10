Miami Dolphins 2023 coaching staff announced

The Miami Dolphins announced their 2023 coaching staff on Friday, just ahead of the start of the new league year next week. The announcement includes head coach Mike McDaniel making seven new hires for this season, headlined by the addition of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, along with three coaches who return to the team in different roles.

Along with Fangio, Miami hired offensive line coach Butch Barry, offensive assistant Max McCaffrey, assistant defensive line coach Kenny Baker, defensive assistant Steve Donatell, passing game coordinator/secondary Renaldo Hill, and safeties coach Joe Kasper this offseason.

Barry joins the Dolphins after having been the Denver Broncos’ offensive line coach last year. He was the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, working with McDaniel, then the 49ers offensive coordinator. In 2020, he was a senior analyst with the Green Bay Packers. He has also worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with college stints at the University of Miami, Central Michigan, North Greenville University, Michigan Technological University, and Southwest Minnesota State.

This will be McCaffrey’s first NFL coaching position after three seasons at Northern Colorado as their wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator from 2020-2022. He played wide receiver in the NFL, with stops with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers from 2016-2019.

Baker comes to the Dolphins after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Western Kentucky. He has also coached at the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga, Mercer, and Berry College.

Donatell was a defensive quality control assistant for the Minnesota Vikings last season after having spent three years in the same position at Stanford. He has also coached at the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga.

Hill joins the Dolphins for the third time after having been a safety for the team from 2006-2008, then serving as the assistant defensive backs coach in 2018. He was working as the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons and has also worked as the defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos (2019-2020). He has college coaching experience at Pittsburgh and Wyoming.

Kasper was a Philadelphia Eagles quality control coach from 2021-2022. He has also coached at Duke and John Carroll.

Miami is moving Ryan Slowik to outside linebackers coach this year, along with making Ricardo Allen and Mike Judge offensive assistant coaches.

Slowick was a senior defensive assistant with the Dolphins in 2022 after having worked previously with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns.

Allen was a special teams assistant last season for the Dolphins, his first coaching position. He played safety in the NFL from 2014-2021, primarily with the Atlanta Falcons before his last year with the Carolina Panthers.

Judge has worked his way from a quality control coach for the Dolphins from 2019-2020, then as the assistant tight ends coach in 2021 before working as an assistant in the personnel department last year. Prior to joining Miami he spent 11 seasons as the fullbacks coach for Navy.

The full Dolphins coaching staff for 2023 is:

Head coach

Mike McDaniel

Offense

Frank Smith - Offensive Coordinator

Ricardo Allen - Offensive Assistant

Butch Barry - Offensive Line

Darrell Bevell - QBs/Passing Game Coordinator

Jon Embree - Assistant Head Coach/TEs

Josh Grizzard - Quality Control

Chandler Henley - Assistant Quarterbacks

Lemuel Jeanpierre - Assistant Offensive Line

Mike Judge - Offensive Assistant

Max McCaffrey - Offensive Assistant

Kolby Smith - Offensive Assistant

Eric Studesville - Associate Head Coach/RBs

Wes Welker - Wide Receivers

Defense

Vic Fangio - Defensive Coordinator

Mathieu Araujo - Assistant Defensive Backs

Kenny Baker - Assistant Defensive Line

Anthony Campanile - Linebackers

Austin Clark - Defensive Line

Steve Donatell - Defensive Assistant

Renaldo Hill - Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary

Joe Kasper - Safeties

Sam Madison - CBs/Pass Game Specialist

Ryan Slowik - Outside Linebackers

Special Teams

Danny Crossman - Special Teams Coordinator

Brendan Farrell - Assistant Special Teams

Strength and Conditioning

Dave Puloka - Head Strength and Conditioning

Adam Lachance - Assistant Strength and Conditioning