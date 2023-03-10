NFL Free Agency 2023: Dolphins re-sign RB Salvon Ahmed

With no running backs currently on the team’s 2023 roster, the Miami Dolphins re-signed one of their own, agreeing to terms with restricted free agent running back Salvon Ahmed. Jordan Schultz of The Score first reported the news.

RFA RB Salvon Ahmed signed back to the #Dolphins, sources tell @theScore. Only 24 years old and a player the team values for his versatility. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2023

Ahmed, 24, began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, signing as an undrafted free agent in May 2020. The 49ers would part ways with Ahmed in August of 2020, paving the way for the Dolphins to claim the versatile running back off waivers. Miami would later wave Ahmed, but he would land on the team’s practice squad. He officially made his NFL debut in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

During his three seasons with Miami, Ahmed appeared in 30 games (4 starts) for the team, carrying the ball 141 times for 532 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 24 of 34 targets for 186 yards.

salvon ahmed tuddy pic.twitter.com/YVFjvIfTKq — josh houtz (@houtz) December 18, 2022

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the deal is worth up to $1.8 Million in 2023.

“Salvon Ahmed agreed to terms with Dolphins, source confirms and as @Schultz_Report noted. Dolphins, with lots of needs to fill, didn’t want to pay the lowest tender ($2.8 M). Source says Ahmed deal is one year for up to $1.8 M.”

After the Ahmed signing, the Dolphins still appear to have roughly $27 Million in cap space. Some of that money will be used to retain their impending free agents, including running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins re-signing Salvon Ahmed? Would you be okay running it back with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Salvon Ahmed, plus a rookie running back in 2023? What are your thoughts on Ahmed after watching him play over the last three seasons? Let us know in the comments section below!