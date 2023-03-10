Miami Dolphins restructure Terron Armstead’s contract

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins restructured linebacker Bradley Chubb’s contract, saving the team $14.656 million in 2023. Today, the next cap-saving move has been made, as the team restructured left tackle Terron Armstead’s contract. The move saves Miami $11.876M towards the 2023 NFL salary cap. ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the news.

The Dolphins reworked Terron Armstead’s deal, creating $11.876M in cap.



The Cardinals reworked DJ Humphries’ deal, creating $5.33M in cap.



The Eagles reworked Jake Elliott’s deal, creating $2.492M in cap.



The Ravens reworked Michael Pierce’s deal, creating $2.668M in cap. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2023

Armstead, 31, signed a 5-year, $75-million contract with the Dolphins last March. This, as you might expect, made him one of the highest-paid tackles in all of football, and rightfully so. Last season, he remained one of the best tackles in the league, starting 13 games for Miami at left tackle, despite battling through a toe injury that could have sidelined him back in week one.

Here’s what Armstead said in January regarding the injuries he was battling through for the duration of the season.

“I’ve been dealing with quite a bit this season as you guys know. It’s been a battle. It’s been challenging, but I’m not wavering at all.” Armstead continued, “A lot of it came from the foot injury Week 1. The body being such a machine and too smart at times, you get into compensation with muscles starting to shut down and start to affect other things.”

Before joining the Dolphins, Armstead played nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints, acting as Drew Brees’ blindside protector for the majority of those years. Armstead was named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in his first season with the Dolphins. It was his fourth Pro Bowl appearance since he joined the league in 2013 after being drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft (75th overall).

As for the Miami Dolphins’ current cap situation, after releasing tight end Cethan Carter and restructuring Bradley Chubb and Terron Armstead, the team should have a little more than $10M in cap space, with several cap-saving moves still to be executed. Cornerback Byron Jones, who was designated a post-June 1 cut, will save the Dolphins $13.6M on June 2nd.

What are your thoughts on Terron Armstead’s signing? How do you feel now that the Dolphins restructured his contract opening up a ton of cap space? Do you think Tyreek Hill is the next player to have his contract restructured? Is Miami getting ready to make a big splash via trade or free agency? Let us know in the comments section below!