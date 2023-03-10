NFL awards 37 compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins miss out

The San Francisco 49ers were awarded seven compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft while the Los Angles Rams received four — the Miami Dolphins, on the other hand — received a metaphorical rock.

The Dolphins added Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Melvin Ingram, Trent Sherfield, and Teddy Bridgewater last offseason. Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lose more than they acquire in free agency. That being said, not many were expecting Miami to add to its league-low five draft picks after losing Mack Hollins, Jacoby Brissett, Jesse Davis, and Duke Johnson to free agency.

The 37 compensatory picks included five third-round selections that teams received for having a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club. As a result, the 49ers received three picks at the end of the third round.

With just five picks, and no first-round pick to work with, Miami general manager Chris Grier and the front office will do most of the roster shaping in free agency after restructuring the contracts of Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb, while also announcing that Byron Jones will be released as a post June-1 cut.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2023

Round 2 – 51st overall

Round 3 (via New England Patriots) – 77th overall

Round 3 – 84th overall

Round 6 (via Chicago Bears) – 164th overall

Round 7 – 216th overall

With roughly half the roster headed to free agency and little cap space to work with, Miami could receive compensatory picks for the 2024 draft, if they play their cards right.