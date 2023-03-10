The Future is Now - The Miami Dolphins 2023 Offseason

Hello. It’s that time of year again. The worst part of your year. Abandon all hope ye who enter here. Here is the place where I play pretend as the G.M. of the Dolphins for no pay and no benefit. Remember?
You remember. I know you wish you couldn’t. But you must. There is no escape.
A Link to the Past
As is tradition, let’s compare my theoretical draft of last year’s players to what the Dolphins did and see who’s better: the billion dollar franchise or the guy in the Mousecop jersey.
2023 Draft Comparison
|Pick
|Me
|Success
|Dolphins
|Success
|Winner
|Pick
|Me
|Success
|Dolphins
|Success
|Winner
|1.29
|Trevor Penning, T (NOS)
|Injured 11 games; 124 snaps w/ 2 penalties and 0 sacks; 73.6 PFF grade
|Tyreek Hill, WR
|119 rec, 1,710 yds, 7 TDs
|MIA
|2.50
|Arnold Ebikete, DE (ATL)
|30 tks, 2.5 sacks, 2 FF
|Tyreek Hill, WR
|I mean
|MIA
|3.102
|James Cook, RB (BUF)
|80 att, 507 yds, 2 TDs
|Channing Tindall, LB
|3 tks
|Me
|4.119
|Khalil Shakir, WR (BUF)
|10 rec, 161 yds, 1 TD
|Tyreek Hill, WR
|Come on
|MIA
|4.125
|Channing Tindall, LB (MIA)
|3 tks
|Erik Ezukanma, WR
|N/A
|Draw
|5.157
|Zakoby McClain, LB (USFL)
|Plays for the New Orleans Breakers
|None
|N/A
|Draw
|6.199
|Smoke Monday, CB (NOS)
|N/A
|(7.224) Cameron Goode, LB
|N/A
|Draw
|7.224
|Matt Hankins, CB (ATL)
|N/A
|(7.247) Skylar Thompson, QB
|60/105 (57.1%), 534 yds, 1 TD, 3 INT
|MIA
|1-4-3 MIA
Look, I didn’t know I could just go out and trade for Tyreek Hill. If that’s an option, that’s clearly the move to make. So it might seem like I got crushed here, but we all know who the real winner is.
The Walking Dead
The Fins have a boatload of possibly departing in-house players to make decisions on. Let’s not think too hard about it and just start wingin’ it, eh?
Teddy Bridgewater, QB - Walk
John Lovett, FB - Walk
Raheem Mostert, RB - Resign
Jeff Wilson, RB - Resign
Myles Gaskin, RB - Walk
Salvon Ahmed, RB - Retain
Trent Sherfield, WR - Resign
River Cracraft, WR - Walk
Mike Gesicki, TE - Resign and use properly
Cethan Carter, TE - Walk (Miami has already released Carter)
Adam Shaheen, TE - Walk
Greg Little, T - Walk
Brandon Shell, T - Walk
Geron Christian, T - Walk
Eric Fisher, T - Walk
Michael Deiter, C - Resign
John Jenkins, DT - Resign
Trey Flowers, DE - Walk
Sam Eguavoen, LB - Walk
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB - Walk
Elandon Roberts, LB - Resign
Duke Riley, LB - Walk
Melvin Ingram, LB - Resign
Nik Needham, CB - Resign
Trill Williams, CB - Resign
Justin Bethel, CB - Walk
Eric Rowe, S - Walk
Clayton Fejedelem, S - Walk
Elijah Campbell, S - Resign
Thomas Morestead, P - Resign
Ski Free (Agency?)
Like the game Ski Free, but for Free Agents. Shut up. Go away.
There will be some obvious cuts (like the already designated Post-June-1st cut of Byron Jones), there will be some restructuring of contracts (maybe some Bradley Chubb action [which happened between when I started this article and actually got it done]), and there will be some extensions (like Mr. Wilkins, for example) to help with the cap situation, along with possibly some culling of depth players for the sake of savings (like Keion Crossen to save ~$3million).
Regardless of how they get there, I’m sure Miami will be under the cap and in position to sign whatever free agents they deem necessary. There aren’t a ton of draft picks to work with this go round, so at least some hole fillin’ has to come by way of inexpensive FA signings.
Quarterback
Need: Nothin’
Take that.
If Tua goes down, Thompson gets a real shot. If he shows no improvement, dive into the cesspool of free agents and recent retirees to salvage whatever’s left of the season and wade back into the early-round-draft-pick-for-a-franchise-QB lottery to continue the storied tradition.
Running Back
Need: 1 rotational
Options: FA (Alexander Mattison, Devin Singletary, James Robinson)
Mostert and Wilson played well in Miami’s system. With Mostert’s injury history, I look to get another back who’s on par with the starters to complete an underpaid, overused rotation. Alexander Mattison runs hard and should come cheap.
Wide Receiver
Need: 1 backup
Options: FA (DJ Chark, Allen Lazard, Cam Sims); late round draft pick
Wide receiver is a strong position group. Making sure that there are enough bodies behind the superstars is the only objective here.
Tight End
Need: 1 starter
Options: FA (Hayden Hurst, Dan Arnold, Jordan Akins)
In my make believe universe, Mike Gesicki gets to stay and leverage his skills in a system that knows how to make use of them. This has a 2% chance of happening in real life, BUT THIS IS MY COLUMN, SO DEAL WITH IT. Therefore, a decent all around TE to pair with him and relegating Durham Smythe to a rotational role is my goal. Jordan Akins is a good balance of skills and cost.
Tackle
Need: 2 backups
Options: FA (Cameron Fleming, Jermaine Eluemunor, Andrew Wylie); mid round draft pick
Yeah, this is counting on Austin Jackson having a resurgence. That’s probably wishful thinking, but that’s what I’m in the mood for. A healthy Tua, an ascending Jackson, maybe even an All-Pro Igbinoghene. Who knows? (We do, but that’s not the point). Armstead’s injury risk makes this a higher priority than I’d like it to be, but that’s how we roll.
Guard/Center
Need: None?
There’s that hopeless optimism again. Among Robert Hunt, Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, and Michael Deiter, I’m counting on two of them to get it together. Here’s to being wrong.
Defensive End
Need: 1 rotational
Options: Late round draft pick
Extending Zach Seiler to go with Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, and a rotating group of Edge hybrids like Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram makes this position a low priority.
Defensive Tackle
Need: 1 rotational
Options: FA (Taven Bryan, Christian Covington, Kevin Givens)
Like DE, the DT position benefits from some rotation among players and who knows how it’ll look under new DC Vic Fangio? DTs are typically affordable in free agency, so that’s where I go a-huntin’ for one. From my high school? And my college? Gimme Kevin Givens all the way.
Linebacker
Need: Up to 3 starters
Options: FA(s) (Bobby Okereke, Devin Bush, Nicholas Morrow); early draft pick
This is the group that I think needs the biggest overhaul on the team (which is nice to say about somewhere other than the offensive line for once). Free agent linebackers are not expensive and there are some good players floatin’ out there. Around $3m/year each gets Bobby Okereke and Nicholas Morrow to go with an early draft pick to reshape the unit.
Cornerback
Need: 1 rotational
Options: Mid round draft pick
This one’s the toughest for me. Free agent CBs are usually pretty costly. Due to the premium on the position, I think I’ll have to draft a corner with the earliest available pick even though I think that linebacker is more critical. Them’s the breaks.
Safety
Need: None
Jevon Holland rules. A healthy Brandon Jones mans the other side. An unhealthy Brandon Jones is unseated by Verone McKinley. Leave well enough alone.
Kicker
Need: Competition
I get to reuse my exact statement from last year. How quaint: “The team would be smart to force Sanders to beat out another kicker in camp after his 2022.”
Punter
Need: None
Thomas Morestead. More like. Uh. Thomas. More. More of that. Thomas Moreagain. Go away.
Long Snapper
Need: None
My intimate knowledge of long snapping duties leads me to believe that this is fine.
Duck Hunt
The Dolphins have a fairly bare cupboard in the 2023 draft due to a mix of wheelings, dealings, and embarassing shenanigans. Alas, players must be picked. An indefatigable array of artifical intelligences assured me that this collection of characters is perfectly plausible.
2.51 - Tyrique Stevenson, CB Miami
3.77 - Cody Mauch, T North Dakota State
3.84 - Noah Sewell, LB Oregon
6.178 - Jeremiah Martin, DE Washington
7.240 - Derius Davis, WR TCU
Ecco the Dolphin (and all of his friends)
Here it is. The moment that makes it all worthwhile. The completely imaginary 2023 depth chart of the Miami football Dolphins. Take it in. Bask in its glory. Watch 0% of it come to pass.
^Denotes a free agent signing
*Denotes a rookie
2023 Depth Chart
|Position
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Player 4
|Position
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Player 4
|Offense
|Quarterback
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Skylar Thompson
|Fullback
|Alec Ingold
|Running Back
|Raheem Mostert
|Alexander Mattison
|Jeff Wilson
|Salvon Ahmed
|X Wide Receiver
|Tyreek Hill
|Cedrick Wilson
|Y Wide Receiver
|Jaylen Waddle
|Erik Ezukanma
|Slot Receiver
|Trent Sherfield
|*Derius Davis
|Tight End
|Mike Gesicki
|Durham Smythe
|^Jordan Akins
|Left Tackle
|Terron Armstead
|^Andrew Wylie
|Left Guard
|Liam Eichenberg
|Robert Jones
|Center
|Connor Williams
|Michael Deiter
|Right Guard
|Robert Hunt
|Right Tackle
|Austin Jackson
|*Cody Mauch
|Defense
|Left Defensive End
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Zach Seiler
|*Jeremiah Martin
|Nose Tackle
|Raekwon Davis
|John Jenkins
|Right Defensive End
|Christian Wilkins
|^Kevin Givens
|Left Outside Linebacker
|Jaelan Phillips
|Left Inside Linebacker
|Elandon Roberts
|*Noah Sewell
|Right Inside Linebacker
|^Bobby Okereke
|Channing Tindall
|Right Outside Linebacker
|^Nicholas Morrow
|Melvin Ingram
|Left Cornerback
|Xavien Howard
|*Tyrique Stevenson
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Right Cornerback
|Kader Kohou
|Trill Williams
|Nickel Cornerback
|Nik Needham
|Keion Crossen
|Strong Safety
|Brandon Jones
|Verone McKinley
|Free Safety
|Jevon Holland
|Elijah Campbell
|Special Teams
|Kicker
|Colonel Jason Sanders
|Punter
|Thomas Morestead
|Long Snapper
|Blake Denney
The Last of Us
Fin. Like the end. And also Dolfin. Go away.
I’ll level with you: I’ve been working to open a brewery while keeping my full time job. You’re right, super cool decision. It doesn’t leave a lot of time for writing here, but I do it all for my fan. Fins whatever direction gets a Superbowl.
