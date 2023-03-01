What Are The Greatest Hits And Misses Of Dolphins GM Chris Grier?

The Miami Dolphins have had their fair share of up-and-down seasons. We have seen a long line of head coaches come and go, GMs come and go, and more players than we can count come and go. The team finally seems loaded with talent although there are still some glaring holes that need to be filled to take this team to the next level. That's where the current general manager Chris Grier comes in. Grier has held the position of general manager for the Dolphins since 2016 although he has been with the organization since 2000. In the seven drafts that Grier has overseen, there have been a ton of great picks but there have also been some very bad picks.

So tonight's question is of the seven drafts that Grier has overseen what do you see as the most horrible picks he has made and on the flip side which are good to great to downright surprising picks that he has made, in your opinion?

