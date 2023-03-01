NFLPA releases inaugural team report cards, Miami Dolphins pass with flying colors

With a focus on improving working conditions, the NFL Players Association asked more than 1,300 players to shed light on the working conditions across each franchise.

As a result, the NFLPA released its inaugural report cards on Wednesday. Franchises are graded in seven categories, including treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, and locker room.

According to the NFLPA website, the goal of these report cards is to celebrate positive clubs while identifying areas that could use improvement.

When it came to the Miami Dolphins — Stephen Ross and the franchise are near the top of the class. The Dolphins ranked No. 2 while the Minnesota Vikings received the best overall grade. The Las Vegas Raiders are graded as the third-best franchise to play for.

Miami’s full report card — and where they rank in each category — can be found below.

“Our survey results showed that 97 percent of respondents believe that club owner Stephen Ross is willing to invest money into upgrading the facilities, ranking him 8th in this category,” the report card acknowledged.

This is how players feel about playing for the Miami Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/L0U35uuqe9 — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) March 1, 2023

The only gripe about the franchise is that players would like a better post-game family area with more accessibility for players’ families — earning a C+ in that category.

“The Miami Dolphins ranked as the 2nd best team in the NFL according to the results,” the report card noted. “The facilities grade out at the top of nearly every category, the staff is well respected, and the players feel like both the trainers and strength coaches add to their success.”