Dolphins Free Agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign offensive lineman Michael Deiter

The NFL’s 2023 free agency period kicks off in two weeks, with players who have expiring contracts able to start signing with new teams at 4 p.m. ET on March 15. Between now and then, teams around the league are trying to decide which of their soon-to-be free agents they want to re-sign, who should receive the franchise tag, or who will be allowed to leave in free agency.

The Miami Dolphins have several decisions to make. Annually here on The Phinsider, we work through Miami’s list of pending free agents, giving our readers a chance to weigh in on what decision they think the Dolphins should make. This year, we have already taken a look at safety/special teams player Clayton Fejedelem, punter Thomas Morstead, running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Elandon Roberts, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and defensive lineman John Jenkins. Today, we stick to the line of scrimmage, but jump to the offensive side of the ball.

What should the Dolphins do with center/guard Michael Deiter? We break down their options today and give you a chance to decide if they should re-sign him, franchise tag him, or let him walk in free agency.

Background

Position: Offensive line (Guard/Center)

Age (at the start of the 2023 season): 27

College: Wisconsin

NFL experience: 4 years

Expiring contract: 4-years, $3.8 million

2022 Review

Deiter was in the running to be the team’s starting center this year when training camp opened, especially with the team still trying to see if Connor Williams, a free agent addition who was making the move from left guard to center, would be able to man the spot. As Williams settled into the role, Deiter slid into the backup spot on the depth chart and stayed there all season. Deiter, Miami’s third-round pick in 2019, appeared in all 17 games in 2022, but he was limited to just special teams play throughout the year.

2022 stats: 17 games played (all special teams snaps)

2023 Outlook

Deiter is coming off his rookie contract and is still young enough that he could catch on with another team as a starter, but he is most likely headed toward another year as a backup. He can play both guard and center, giving a team some flexibility with their offensive line depth. He will sign somewhere and be a solid option on the depth chart, but will it be with the Dolphins?

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Franchise tag number: $18.2 million

Williams is under contract through the 2023 season, and Miami seems happy with Robert Hunt and Liam Eichenberg as their starting guards - unless they find an upgrade in free agency or the Draft. That leaves Deiter as only a depth player in Miami. Obviously, the team needs offensive line depth, with players able to fill in if needed due to injuries. Deiter can provide that, though Miami could look to add other depth options too.

Verdict: Re-sign later in the offseason if still available.