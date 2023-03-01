Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana this past Tuesday, just ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. McDaniel spoke to the media during the pre-combine process, commenting on recent personnel hires, and touching on the team’s strategy going forward.

Speaking about the hiring of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, McDaniel said, “Vic is one of one in my opinion, of creating, innovating, and sustaining high-quality defense. Having the opportunity to add Vic Fangio, was as exciting of an opportunity in the offseason that I could have had. All the players on defense will benefit from it.”

McDaniel’s excitement is understandable, as Fangio brings much some needed experience and authority to Miami’s defense. The pair’s relationship will surely continue to get stronger from here, and will play a huge role in determining the team’s outlook next season.

McDaniel also commented on the decision to retain Danny Crossman as the team’s special teams coordinator. When asked if there was ever a conversation to move off of Crossman, McDaniel responded with “It never really crossed my mind.” He later added that he does want to see “better results” on special teams, but that he feels Crossman can be apart of that improvement.

McDaniel also spoke about some of his struggles as a rookie head coach last season, specifically with clock management, saying “There are clearly some situations I wish I could have back, but it’s something I will constantly strive to get better at, among many things.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Mike McDaniel press conference without a few jokes along the way. When asked about potentially acquiring Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (soon to be a free-agent) this offseason, McDaniel said, “I’m not in the business of tampering. We need all the draft picks we can get.”

If you want to follow along with McDaniel for the remainder of the combine, here’s the schedule for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, airing this week on NFL Network.

Thursday, March 2nd, 2023:

3 P.M. ET - Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3rd, 2023:

3 P.M. ET - Defensive Backs and Special Teams

Saturday, March 4th, 2023:

1 P.M. ET - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5th, 2023:

1 P.M. ET - Running Backs, Offensive Linemen

What did you think of McDaniel’s comments? What are Miami’s biggest needs in this draft? Let us know in the comments below!