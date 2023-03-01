Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Devin McCourty endorses Mac Jones as ‘the future of New England’ - Pats Pulpit

The long-time Patriots captain is a guest host on Good Morning Football this week.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Jets are linked to a lot of quarterbacks, but were any good in 2022? - Gang Green Nation

While a National Football League roster consists of 53 players, the conversation around the New York Jets from the national media, the local media, its players, and its fans has largely focused on...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills news: Leslie Frazier taking 2023 season off from coaching - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills will need a new defensive play-caller for the 2023 season, and perhaps beyond

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Lamar Jackson’s counteroffers to Ravens reportedly exceeded Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal - Baltimore Beatdown

New information surfaces regarding Jackson’s ongoing contract negotations





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Why older veterans don’t fit the Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-term needs - Behind the Steel Curtain

No, not every big-time player that becomes available should jump ship to the Steel City.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer detail how Bengals can win the offseason - Cincy Jungle

While the three-step plan may seem simple, it most certainly won’t be a walk in the park.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns free agency, NFL draft: Will Andrew Berry double dip again? - Dawgs By Nature

Free agency and the NFL draft have hit on the same position the last three years

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

The One (Good) Constant For the Texans’ 2020s of Woe - Battle Red Blog

You mean there has been something good about the Texans the last couple of seasons?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Treylon Burks listed as breakout candidate by PFF Titans - Music City Miracles

Titans WR is expected to take a jump in year 2





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville Jaguars sign running back JaMycal Hasty to contract extension - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed running back JaMycal Hasty to a contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts’ Gus Bradley to Return as Defensive Coordinator - Stampede Blue

The Colts will reportedly retain the veteran defensive coordinator under new head coach Shane Steichen.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

NFL free agent profile: Running back Saquon Barkley - Mile High Report

Should the Broncos make a major splash in free agency and sign running back Saquon Barkley?





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Bolts name Derrick Ansley as their defensive coordinator - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers also interviewed two other candidates before making it official with Ansley.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

The free agent quarterback market is thin for Las Vegas Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

After Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, and Jarret Stidham, the free-agent quarterback pickings get really slim for the Las Vegas Raiders





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Offeseason: How the team will handle RFAs and ERFAs like Tershawn Wharton, Darius Harris, Jody Fortson and Shane Buechele - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City has six free-agent players it can retain for the coming season.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Ian Rapoport: Daniel Jones contract will be ‘less than what has been reported’ - Big Blue View

Jones will get paid, but not at $45 million





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles give their special teams coordinator an extension and raise - Bleeding Green Nation

The organization apparently likes him more than you do.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys-Dak Prescott news: Stephen Jones says Dallas will ‘probably’ use franchise tag on QB - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract is once again a subject of discussion as Stephen Jones drops some interesting nuggets.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

NFL News: Washington Commanders are expected to use the franchise tag on DT Daron Payne - Hogs Haven

Payne is getting tagged

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers create cap space with restructures to Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith - Acme Packing Company

The moves will save Green Bay in $16 million in cap accounting in 2023





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

New Detroit Lions uniforms not coming until ‘probably’ 2024 - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions won’t unveil new uniforms this year, but they’re almost certainly coming in 2024.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Chicago Bears and Ryan Poles control the offseason, per Adam Schefter - Windy City Gridiron

Expect plenty of NFL news and rumors this week with the combine kicking off in Indianapolis, with the Chicago Bears front and center on many of them.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

A one-year extension for Kirk Cousins seems unlikely - Daily Norseman

So what’s the plan?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Baker Mayfield - Canal Street Chronicles

With QB being the top priority this offseason, should the Saints take a chance Baker?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Desmond Ridder’s Falcons future may be decided in the month of March - The Falcoholic

Excitement but no commitment.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Scott Fitterer’s Year 2 review: Player trades - Cat Scratch Reader

In 2022 the Panthers GM initiated a handful of low-risk, high-reward trades to build for the present while protecting future Day 1 picks.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Report: Kyle Trask ‘likely’ to start Week 1 for the Bucs - Bucs Nation

Bruce Arians says the Bucs are in good hands with the young quarterback.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

Cap casualties: Has Javon Kinlaw played his last down for the 49ers? - Niners Nation

There isn’t any financial incentive to do so.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals’ new coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon is promising but inexperienced - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals’ coaching staff is seemingly nearly complete. Jonathan Gannon has lured several intriguing young names to the desert. But there’s no denying this staff is inexperienced. Will that be a problem for the team?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Could All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner have a Seahawks-Rams-Seahawks career? - Field Gulls

Hear some arguments for and against





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams open to Aaron Donald trade? At least one NFL analyst thinks so - Turf Show Times

Will Donald be traded to the Steelers in 2024?