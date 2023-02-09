Who are the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 free agents?

After finishing 9-8 during the regular season and getting eliminated in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are set to enter the offseason with more questions than answers.

Heading into free agency, the Dolphins have 28 total free agents, 25 of whom are unrestricted (UFA) and three that are restricted (RFA). Unrestricted free agents have the option to either re-sign with their current franchise, or to test the waters in free agency. Restricted free agents are players who’ve accrued three seasons in the NFL, and whose contracts can be tendered by teams. So, if a restricted free agent decides to sign a deal with another team, their former team has the right to match the deal (if they wish).

Some of the most notable names on the list for the Dolphins include quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, tight end Mike Gesicki, running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Melvin Ingram, and corner Nik Needham. However, across the entire list of free agents, only one started at least 12 games this season (Mostert).

Here’s a full breakdown of Miami’s free agents this offseason:

Unrestricted:

Mike Gesicki, tight end

Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback

Eric Rowe, safety

Melvin Ingram, linebacker

Nik Needham, corner

Duke Riley, linebacker

Eric Fisher, tackle

Clayton Fejedelem, safety

Elandon Roberts, linebacker

Adam Shaheen, tight end

Trey Flowers, defensive end

Raheem Mostert, running back

Greg Little, tackle

Sam Eguavoen, linebacker

Thomas Morstead, punter

John Jenkins, defensive tackle

Trent Sherfield, wide receiver

Justin Bethel, corner

Jeff Wilson Jr, running back

Brandon Shell, tackle

Geron Christian, tackle

River Cracraft, wide receiver

Michael Deiter, guard

Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker

Myles Gaskin, running back

Restricted:

Salvon Ahmed, running back

Elijah Campbell, safety

John Lovett, fullback

Which free agents would you let go? Which ones would you bring back? Let us know in the comments below!