Who are the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 free agents?

After finishing 9-8 during the regular season and getting eliminated in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are set to enter the offseason with more questions than answers.
Heading into free agency, the Dolphins have 28 total free agents, 25 of whom are unrestricted (UFA) and three that are restricted (RFA). Unrestricted free agents have the option to either re-sign with their current franchise, or to test the waters in free agency. Restricted free agents are players who’ve accrued three seasons in the NFL, and whose contracts can be tendered by teams. So, if a restricted free agent decides to sign a deal with another team, their former team has the right to match the deal (if they wish).
Some of the most notable names on the list for the Dolphins include quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, tight end Mike Gesicki, running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Melvin Ingram, and corner Nik Needham. However, across the entire list of free agents, only one started at least 12 games this season (Mostert).
Here’s a full breakdown of Miami’s free agents this offseason:
Unrestricted:
- Mike Gesicki, tight end
- Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback
- Eric Rowe, safety
- Melvin Ingram, linebacker
- Nik Needham, corner
- Duke Riley, linebacker
- Eric Fisher, tackle
- Clayton Fejedelem, safety
- Elandon Roberts, linebacker
- Adam Shaheen, tight end
- Trey Flowers, defensive end
- Raheem Mostert, running back
- Greg Little, tackle
- Sam Eguavoen, linebacker
- Thomas Morstead, punter
- John Jenkins, defensive tackle
- Trent Sherfield, wide receiver
- Justin Bethel, corner
- Jeff Wilson Jr, running back
- Brandon Shell, tackle
- Geron Christian, tackle
- River Cracraft, wide receiver
- Michael Deiter, guard
- Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker
- Myles Gaskin, running back
Restricted:
- Salvon Ahmed, running back
- Elijah Campbell, safety
- John Lovett, fullback
Which free agents would you let go? Which ones would you bring back?
