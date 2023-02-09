Will Zach Thomas be selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame at NFL Honors tonight?

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and the NFL Network, the National Football League will host the NFL Honors award show recognizing the year’s best players, performances, moments, etc.

Also being announced on the program will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Of particular interest to Dolphins’ fans is the fate of former five time All-Pro linebacker, Zach Thomas.

This is Thomas’ fourth time being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and as the saying goes, “The fourth time is a charm!” Am I doing that right?

The fact that Thomas has not already been enshrined seems criminal — or at least extremely negligent on the part of the voters — yet, he once again faces stiff competition if he hopes to get the nod this year.

Darrelle Revis — All-Pro cornerback for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and others — is on the ballot. So is defensive end, Demarcus Ware, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. Dominant offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, Joe Thomas, is sure to be inducted, while linebacker Patrick Willis of the San Francisco 49ers has a decent shot despite playing just eight seasons in the league.

Check out the full list of fifteen modern-day finalists here.

Zach Thomas absolutely deserves to be recognized as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. With that comes his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Is 2023 his year? We will all find out tonight!

Do you think Zach Thomas gets announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class tonight? Of the fifteen modern-day finalists, who do you think gets inducted? If Thomas doesn’t make the list, should we start planning the protest tonight or should we wait until the morning when everyone has had their coffee? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!