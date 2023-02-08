Tua Tagovailoa is recognized as a Pro Bowl quarterback in some scenarios, but not in others

There isn’t much to say about the Pro Bowl, or Pro Bowl Games, outside of the fact that it’s an opportunity for players to get acknowledged for their successful 2022 season.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Patrick Mahomes of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs were voted the three Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the AFC.

While Mahomes is preoccupied with the playoffs, Tagovailoa earned a roster spot as the first alternate at quarterback. Tagovailoa was in concussion protocol and sat out of the game, but he did become the first Dolphins quarterback since Dan Marino to make the Pro Bowl in 1995 — depending on who you ask.

Tagovailoa has officially been to one Pro Bowl, according to the record books. However, the Dolphins won’t have to pay Tagovailoa as a Pro Bowl quarterback if they pick up his fifth-year option.

The league re-adjusted the fifth-year option salaries based on Pro Bowl nods. Quarterbacks who were original invitees to two or more Pro Bowls earn $32.42 million in the fifth-year option. That number drops to $29.5 million with one Pro Bowl, and Tagovailoa, who was not an original invitee, would make $23.17 million if Miami picks up the option.

If in a debate at the local watering hole — Tagovailoa is a Pro Bowl quarterback, and when contemplating his fifth-year option, he is not.