What’s the one bold move you want to see from the Phins front office this offseason?

Last night I asked what was it that you wanted to see from the Miami Dolphins front office this offseason, overall. Tonight's question is a bit different. What is the one bold move that you would like to see from this team? By bold I mean something that catches everyone off guard. Say a blockbuster trade or a signing that no one saw coming either because they didn’t believe that player would be on the Phins radar or maybe the player was out of what most would consider Miami’s slim budget. Bold in the fact that the next day it’s all the talk about on the NFL Network and ESPN. Maybe it’s not even a player move. I don’t know because this is the bold move that you would like to see happen.

So tell us, what's the one shocking bold move that you would love to see from this front office this offseason that would make a drastic improvement to this team in your opinion? Try and keep your answer realistic and plausible even if not probable. This is the NFL where the improbable seems to happen every offseason...

