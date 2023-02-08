Miami Dolphins hire Butch Barry as offensive line coach

After firing offensive line coach Matt Applebaum earlier in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins were on the prowl, searching high and low for their next offensive line coach. Several names surfaced, but when the dust settled, Mike McDaniel brought in a familiar face to try and take Miami’s offensive line to the next level.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are hiring former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Butch Barry to repair Miami’s offensive line — which has had nine different coaches over the last nine seasons.

Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry as new OL coach, per league source. Was Denver OL coach last year. Has worked in SF, Green Bay, Tampa, UM. Replaces Matt Applebaum — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 8, 2023

Barry, 44, has had several stops throughout his coaching career, the most notable being in San Francisco during the 2021 NFL season. Barry was the 49ers' assistant offensive line coach, while Mike McDaniel was the team’s offensive coordinator. Coincidence? I think not!

Barry spent the 2022 NFL season with the Denver Broncos — who allowed a league-high 63 sacks in 2022. The Broncos finished 20th in the league averaging 113.8 yards per game on the ground. For comparison's sake, the Dolphins averaged 96 yards rushing a game and allowed only 35 sacks.

Barry also had previous stints with the Miami Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers.

He’s no Mike Munchak, but for the style of offense the Miami Dolphins are looking to run, I’m intrigued to see what Barry can do with Miami’s wide-zone scheme. However, whether or not he can develop some of Miami’s young talent on the offensive line will ultimately decide Barry's fate. If not, the team may be right back where they started, searching for another offensive line guru. #InButchBarryWeTrust

EDIT: 1:05 PM EDT

Denver Broncos beat writer Ben Allbright has shared his thoughts on Butch Barry:

His style of offering criticisms without correction didn't go over well here.



Left notes in lockers instead of in-person communication.



Multiple players here suggested he didn't seem to know what he was doing.



Replacing Munchak was gonna be difficult for anyone, but... https://t.co/AS6CIZQATd — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 8, 2023

