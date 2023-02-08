Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

What losing Nick Caley means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

Caley will leave New England to join the Rams.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

The price needs to come down for Aaron Rodgers to make sense for the Jets - Gang Green Nation

There is now a lot of buzz in league circles about the possibility of the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, who is close with Rodgers, has increased...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

State of the 2023 Buffalo Bills roster: Quarterbacks - Buffalo Rumblings

Let’s start off easy here by talking about a position headed by an elite player

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram among candidates to receive second interview for Ravens OC - Baltimore Beatdown

The former Ravens coach has been added to the mix





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

How the Pittsburgh Steelers only spent one year in the QB frenzy - Behind the Steel Curtain

One year in the quarterback frenzy was enough for me...





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Logan Wilson joins chorus of defenders speaking out against NFL looking into banning ‘hip tackles’ - Cincy Jungle

Logan Wilson is rightfully upset with the league possibly making a defender’s job even harder.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns improvement in 2023 depends on Watson, Schwartz and the DL - Dawgs By Nature

Simple, not easy, for the Browns next year

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: The Houston Texans Get Their Man!!!! - Battle Red Blog

The hire of DeMeco Ryans had quite the reaction, inside and outside the Texans’ organization.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Should the Titans re-sign ILB David Long Jr.? - Music City Miracles

David Long Jr. is arguably the Titans’ biggest unrestricted free agent this year





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars’ History: Doug Pederson Named Head Coach on February 3, 2022 - Big Cat Country

On February 3, 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they hired Doug Pederson as head coach. Owner Shad Khan made this statement when the team made the announcement, "Doug Pederson four...





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

More Details Reportedly Emerge on Who’s Been Conducting the Colts’ Interviews and their ‘Creative Process’ - Stampede Blue

The Colts are taking a ‘team work makes the dream work’ approach regarding their head coaching interview process.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos officially welcome Sean Payton - Mile High Report

Above and beyond the team press conference and prior interview today, QB1 Russell Wilson and veteran safety Justin Simmons took to Twitter to say hello to Sean Payton.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Staley beats out McVay for coach that best represents LA - Bolts From The Blue

Staley more "LA" than McVay? NFL.com thinks so.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Las Vegas Raiders free agency Jacoby Brissett - Silver And Black Pride

Signing a signal caller familiar with Josh McDaniels’ scheme isn’t a bad gamble for Las Vegas





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII: marquee matchup sees more connections than just Reid, Kelce - Arrowhead Pride

The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is filled with many intriguing storylines and connections between the two franchises.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Should the Giants pay star running back Saquon Barkley? - Big Blue View

Big Blue View contributors weigh in





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles highlights from Super Bowl Opening Night - Bleeding Green Nation

All smiles to kick things off for the Eagles!





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Statistics that bode well for the Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer - Blogging The Boys

An in-depth statistical look at new Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018-2020.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

NFL Draft: Is “Draft and Develop” a Myth? Part 1: Offense - Hogs Haven

A look at the timeline of drafting players to meet the Commanders’ biggest needs

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Aaron Rodgers isn’t shying away from trade rumors at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Acme Packing Company

"A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me."





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

DJ Chark praises Detroit Lions coaching staff’s ability to build relationships, elevate players - Pride Of Detroit

DJ Chark said the Lions coaching staff has some unique qualities he hasn’t seen since college.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Big questions at running back - Windy City Gridiron

In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings to hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator - Daily Norseman

Habemus coachem

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Woods brings over 26 years of coaching experience.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen is already popular with fans - The Falcoholic

Neilsen’s introductory press conference with the Falcons was Monday afternoon, and he gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Ejiro Evero is the Carolina Panthers’ new defensive coordinator - Cat Scratch Reader

Frank Reich’s staff is coming together nicely.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers to hold second interview with Bengals’ QB coach Pitcher for OC position - Bucs Nation

Joe Burrow’s right-hand man is the first to land a second interview with Tampa.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers report: Brock Purdy likely won’t require Tommy John surgery and will be healthy for training camp - Niners Nation

If true and Purdy’s surgery is successful, he should be full-go come training camp.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Getting to know the finalists: Lou Anarumo has an interesting history, but has shown he can get the job done on defense - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be entering the final stretch of their latest head coaching search.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why Seattle Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs won’t be a cap casualty in 2023 - Field Gulls

Less than a week remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII and mark the official end of the 2022 NFL season. For the rest of the league the offseason...





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Los Angeles Rams hire coach: Sean McVay’s new tight ends coach - Turf Show Times

McVay’s staff has another new member heading into next season