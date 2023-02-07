What should be the top goal of the Phins front office as we head into the offseason?

By now nearly every Miami Dolphins fan is well aware of the financial issues the team has as it applies to the cap. So the first order of business will obviously be getting the cap squared away be it by renegotiating several bigger contracts or cutting, trading away players that might no longer be living up to their bloated contracts. Beyond that, this team still needs improvement in several areas of the roster and that’s where this post is focused. So if you were the GM of the Miami Dolphins, assuming that you are at the point where the biggest issues with the cap have been addressed what is the first move that you make? Is it a trade? A surprise signing or a lot of those signing that no one takes note of due to the lack of big names? What would you do going forward with this team if you had all the keys to the franchise?

