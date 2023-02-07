Brandon Graham believed the Philadelphia Eagles would face the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl LVII

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII — which has the potential to be one of the better championship games in recent memory. But had you asked (at least) one Eagles player — back in the preseason — who Nick Sirianni’s team may be playing on February 12th, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, the answer would not have been the ‘Chiefs.’

During an interview at one of his many media appearances this week, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said that he believed Philly would be playing the Miami Dolphins on Super Bowl Sunday — after the competitive back and forth those two teams had during the dog days of Summer.

“Yeah, that was — we thought both of us was going to end up in there,” Graham said. “But then, you know, Tua didn’t hold up.”

brandon graham said he thought the eagles would be playing the #dolphins in the SB — after the two teams practiced against one another in the summer — but tua got hurt. pic.twitter.com/EcuJSRrgxv — josh houtz (@houtz) February 7, 2023

For those that don’t recall, the Eagles had a relatively strong showing on day one of joint practice, but after that, the Dolphins took over. Beat writers from both sides praised how explosive Miami’s offense looked. I believe the defense was also universally praised. But, unfortunately, injuries would derail the Dolphins’ once-promising season. And the Eagles, well, they took their game to new heights.

That week opened Philadelphia’s eyes to what pieces they needed to add to their championship roster.

If memory serves me correctly, shortly after the Dolphins defeated the Eagles 48-10 — in a game played mainly through second and third-stringers — Philadelphia made a trade for safety Chauncey Gardener-Johnson…coincidence! I think not.

the eagles knew what needed to be done if they wanted to compete with the dolphins in february. #respect https://t.co/E7Gj3rZWlM — josh houtz (@houtz) August 30, 2022

Ultimately, none of this matters because the Dolphins are sitting at home — after a 9-8 record and a three-point wildcard loss to Buffalo Bills — but it does show you just how promising the future is for Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins.

What are your thoughts on Brandon Graham’s comments? Would the Dolphins still be playing if Tua Tagovailoa never got hurt? What is the team’s most significant need heading into the offseason? Which team are you rooting for in Super Bowl LVII? Let us know in the comments section below!