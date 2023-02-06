Which defense will have a better season in 2023, the Miami Dolphins or the Minnesota Vikings?

It was reported today by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Minnesota Vikings intend to hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their open defensive coordinator position. Flores was with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach last season after being dumped by Miami in favor of current head coach Mike McDaniel.

While Flores was a great defensive coach, his inability to fill out Miami’s coaching roster with competent hires — mainly on the offensive side of the ball — contributed to his dismissal from the Dolphins. In addition, during his time in South Florida he developed a reputation of someone who is hard to work and get along with. He won’t have to worry about hiring offensive coaches in Minnesota, but we shall see if he learned from his errors in Miami when it comes to his personality quirks.

The Miami Dolphins recently agreed to terms — yet nothing has officially been signed — with their own big name defensive coordinator when they reportedly secured former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s services.

Fangio is a highly respected defensive mind who will reportedly become the highest paid coordinator in NFL history — earning $4.5 million per season in Miami. He has had very successful defenses wherever he has gone in the league.

With that being said, we get to our random live thread question of the day:

Which defense will be more successful in 2023; the Miami Dolphins led by Vic Fangio or the Minnesota Vikings led by Brian Flores?

Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

