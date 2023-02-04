ESPN E:60 to present “The Perfect Machine,” a detailed look back at the ‘72 Dolphins undefeated season

There may not be any games this Sunday but ESPN is ready to help fans of the Miami Dolphins scratch that football itch.

E:60, an ESPN series that takes an investigative look at sports stories often hosted by Jeremy Schaap, is presenting its latest episode “The Perfect Machine,” this Sunday at noon ET on ABC and ESPN+ before it re-airs on ESPN 2 at 11 p.m.

“The Perfect Machine,” is focused on the NFL’s only undefeated team — the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The documentary features 17 new interviews, notes from the ESPN archives, and even footage from Miami’s 1966 inaugural season.

The one-hour program comes shortly after the 50th anniversary of Miami’s 14-7 win over Washington on Jan. 14, 1973, the game that officially made the Dolphins perfect. The show features interviews from ESPN Classic’s Sportscentury on Dolphins coach Don Shula, which was done nearly 20 years ago, along with interviews conducted over the last six months.

“The Perfect Machine” looks back at the '72 Dolphins historical season.



Sunday | 12 PM ET | @ABCNetwork and @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/didssxzbFV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 3, 2023

“I was impressed with how reflective many of these guys were because it was 50 years,” producer Dan Lindberg said in an interview with ESPN Front Row. “I think a lot of them feel, and told us as much, that this is kind of a last hurrah – a lot of these guys are in their 70s, and they don’t feel that they’re going to be around for the 75th anniversary.

“I think it just hit home for a lot of these guys. I saw it with my own eyes.”

Four franchises ended the postseason with just one loss, but Sunday will serve as another reminder that there is just one perfect team.