Dolphins to reportedly make Vic Fangio the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator

The search for a defensive coordinator ends by backing up the brink’s truck.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Friday morning that the Dolphins are paying former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio more than $4.5 million per year on a three-year contract.

Sources: The Dolphins are doing a three-year deal with Vic Fangio that'll pay their new defensive coordinator more than $4.5 million per. Was always going to be competitive luring Fangio, and Miami was willing to compete. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 3, 2023

Little data is available when it comes to coordinator contracts. However, the New England Patriots and Josh McDaniels agreed to a five-year deal in 2018 with an annual salary that eclipsed $4 million.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Wade Phillips signed a “lucrative” three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, but an official number wasn’t released.

Todd Bowles signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 worth around $3 million a year. At the time, the contract made Bowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league.

Fangio is taking over a defense that forced Josh Allen into three turnovers, despite allowing the Buffalo Bills to score 34 points. Bradley Chubb, who sacked Allen after joining Miami midseason, spent three years with Fangio in Denver.

The 41-year coaching veteran has 33 seasons of NFL experience. He was at Philadelphia Eagles practices during training camp and news broke in October that he was a defensive consultant for the team.

The Eagles, who will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, registered 70 sacks throughout the 17-game regular season.

The Dolphins sacked the quarterback 40 times and allowed an average of 23.5 points per game. A change in philosophy comes with the expectations of a leap forward for a young defense led by 2021 draft picks edge rusher Jaelen Phillips and safety Jevon Holland.