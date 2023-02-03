Gamers have been putting up insane numbers with Tyreek Hill in Madden 23

On January 31st, EA Sports released some interesting statistics about this year’s Pro Bowl roster and what gamers have accomplished with these star players in Madden NFL 2023.

This year’s Pro Bowl Roster lit it up on the field & in #Madden23



Let us show you how crazy it got… — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 31, 2023

The name on the list that stood out most to me (obviously) was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill broke career highs in targets (170), receptions (119), and receiving yards (1.710) in his first season with Miami. He also shattered every franchise record under the sun for the Dolphins, including Mark Clayton’s single-season receiving yards record (1,389) and Jarvis Landry’s reception record (112).

But for as unstoppable as Hill was on Sundays, he was even more deadly in Madden 23.

Over the last several months, Hill has been unstoppable in Madden 23, combining for nearly 12 billion receiving yards on 448 million receptions. Three billion of those yards came after the catch resulting in more than 130 million touchdowns.

Sadly, for as unstoppable as Tyreek Hill was during the 2022 NFL season, it wasn’t enough for EA Sports to put Hill in their prestigious Madden 99 Club. His final rating as of Madden’s most recent roster update was a 98 overall. Oh. So. Close!

What are your thoughts on Tyreek Hill’s impressive 2022 NFL season? Do you think he belongs in the Madden 99 Club? How will his 2023 season compare to one of the best seasons of all-time by a Dolphins wide receiver? How are you feeling about the Vic Fangio hire? Let us know in the comments section below!