Mike McDaniel analyzes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option at the NFL scouting combine

Christian Wilkins didn’t have his fifth-year option picked up until April 28, 2022, and it seems like coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will take all the time they need before deciding if Tua Tagovailoa's rookie contract will include a fifth year.

Roughly a year after being hired to coach the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa’s contract on Tuesday while at the NFL scouting combine.

Re: Tua Tagovailoa’s 5th-year option — Mike McDaniel says the Dolphins would probably be wise to use the time they have until the May 1 deadline to make a decision — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 28, 2023

“Like any other player, you factor in every variable,” McDaniel said. “I think it’s important to recognize we have a congruence of interests by the Dolphins and the player, Tua, that we both want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins.”

Tagovailoa’s cap hit is $9.6 million in 2023, and that number balloons to $23.2 on the fifth-year option. He had little issue adjusting to McDaniel’s offense — leading the league in yards per pass attempt (8.9) while setting career highs in passing yards (3,548) and passing touchdowns (25).

“We’re probably best served to utilize the time,” McDaniel said. “That’s kind of the way we’re approaching it, but that doesn’t mean that we’re spending any long period of time not discussing it.

“This is something that Chris and I have been working through.”