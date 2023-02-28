Who Will Step Up Their Game The Most In 2023?

Every season there are some players that disappoint, be they players that were previously on the roster that underperform given their past resume, or sometimes a free agent just falls flat on their face and seems like a waste of a signing and money. There there are those players that surprise you. Sometimes one of those free agents that you were meh about when they were signed blossoms, maybe they just needed a new environment or a new coach, or a better fit for their skills. But tonight’s question is focused on the players that are and were under contract for the Miami Dolphins.

So tonight’s question is which player from the current roster do you expect to see take a step forward or a big step forward surprising not only the Miami Dolphins faithful but everyone else as well?

