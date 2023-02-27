Ranking the Dolphins’ biggest needs heading into the 2023 offseason

The 2023 NFL offseason will “unofficially” begin tomorrow, with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place on February 28th, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. A few weeks after that, the new league year officially begins on March 15th, also marking the start of NFL free agency.

The Miami Dolphins head into this offseason with more than a few holes on their roster, and in the coming weeks, will have the opportunity to fill those holes. Today, we’ll take a look at the team’s five biggest needs, going into next season.

1. Cornerback

As a team, the Dolphins gave up 3,992 passing yards last season, 6th-most in the league. Of course, injuries to Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, and Nik Needham played a huge part in Miami’s struggling secondary, but the fact remains that improvements are badly needed. Seeing as Byron Jones is seemingly set to retire from the NFL, the door is wide open for the Dolphins to make a move for an elite, shutdown corner. Jalen Ramsey, anyone?

2. Guard

While Miami’s offensive line made huge strides in 2022, they still finished the season as a below-average unit. As a team, the Dolphins ranked 24th in pass-block win rate (55%), and 21st in run-block win rate (71%), as per ESPN’s metrics. However, tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams had excellent individual seasons, suggesting Miami’s offensive line woes may lie at guard. While guard Robert Hunt also had a fine season himself, some interior reinforcements certainly wouldn’t go unnoticed.

3. Middle Linebacker

Not since the days of Zach Thomas have the Dolphins truly had an elite, Pro-Bowl level linebacker, and next season, that needs to change. While the likes of Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Elandon Roberts are all solid, capable players, there’s definitely room for improvement across the middle of Miami’s defense.

4. Backup Quarterback

While the Dolphins have their long-term starter at quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, his health remains a massive concern for the team. Last season, the team was 8-5 with Tagovailoa under center, and 1-3 without him. Having suffered an injury in every season since he entered the league, the Dolphins simply can’t rely on him to be healthy for 17 games a season. With Teddy Bridgewater unlikely to return to the team, adding a solid, reliable veteran behind Tagovailoa could help propel this team to a few extra wins next season.

5. Tight End

Mike Gesicki’s time in South Florida seems to be up, and with that, the Dolphins should be on the market for a new tight end. While Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, and Tanner Conner will likely still be on the roster next year, none of these names particularly jump off the page. Adding a solid piece here, either through free agency or the draft, could help the Dolphins’ offense reach new heights next season.

