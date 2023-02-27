How often did the 2022 Miami Dolphins’ offense go three-and-out?

The 2022 Miami Dolphins’ offense was significantly better than any Dolphins’ offense we have seen in recent years.

Breaking news, I know.

However, as the offseason rolls on, more metrics keep coming out to illustrate just how efficient and effective Mike McDaniel’s new scheme was.

According to Arjun Menon of Pro Football Focus, one area that the Dolphins excelled in offensively in 2022 was their ability to avoid three-and-outs.

Updated how often every offense went three and out through the playoffs. Ben Johnson coming back is huge for the Lions and the Arthur Smith is a good-playcaller hive is still alive and with a pulse pic.twitter.com/9XfeffYbpL — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) February 27, 2023

According to Arjun, only four teams were better at avoiding three-and-outs during the 2022 NFL season; the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

The Miami Dolphins only went three-and-out on their offensive drives 27% of the time. An impressive stat, for sure, but one that is made even more impressive when you consider the rotating carousel of quarterbacks the Dolphins were forced to use in 2022 due to the concussion issues suffered by their starter, Tua Tagovailoa.

If you don’t count the small amount of snaps that Tua played in Week Four against the Cincinatti Bengals, Tagovailoa missed five games this season, including the Dolphins’ playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills. In his place, veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater and rookie 7th round selection Skylar Thompson were forced to take significant snaps for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins’ offense. The difference in Miami’s offensive efficiency when those two played versus when Tagovailoa played was very apparent.

One does have to wonder where Miami would place on this list if Tagovailoa had played a full season, and hopefully we’ll be able to find that out in 2023 (fingers crossed), but for now, we can use this metric from PFF as a reminder that Mike McDaniel has Miami’s offense headed in a very positive direction.

How do you feel about the direction of Miami’s offense moving forward? What pieces do you think the Dolphins need to add on offense to get even better? Where do you predict they’ll finish offensively at the conclusion of the 2023 season? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!