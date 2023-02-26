Crazy Rumor Or Something Real?

I first saw this rumor about three weeks ago. Since that time I have seen it everywhere like it's some actual idea that is being considered by someone that has anything to do with the actual situation being discussed. Based on the photo you probably, assuming that you have also heard this rumor that is popping up everywhere, know that I am talking about the rumor of Lamar Jackson winding up with the Miami Dolphins. Most of the rumors are actually that Tua Tagovoalia would be sent to the Baltimore Ravens for Lamar Jackson. There are a ton of issues with this rumor that has somehow shown up everywhere but the straight-up trade seems like something that is very unlikely even if both teams actually wanted the others quarterback.

So tonight's question, and I know this is all just an idea that someone had that has now gained a life of its own as a baseless rumor (as far as I am aware), is are you in favor of this trade if it were true because you would prefer Lamar or would you prefer to stick with Tua?

Give us your thoughts in the comments section below-

