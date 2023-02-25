Byron Jones: Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries

Nearly one year ago, on March 9, cornerback Byron Jones revealed on social media that he had surgery to help recover from an Achilles injury. Jones was expected to be ready for training camp — setbacks forced him to miss the entire season.

Jones revealed on Twitter that his return to the NFL has been a struggle, to say the least.

“Much has changed in eight years,” Jones tweeted. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you.

“If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications. https://t.co/g5TTHDQGSY — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Jones joined the Dolphins prior to the 2020 season and played 16 games in 2021. He last played on Jan. 9, 2022, when Miami defeated the New England Patriots 33-24. Jones appeared on the injury report throughout the 2021 season with quadriceps, Achilles, and groin injuries.