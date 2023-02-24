Does Jordan Poyer want to play for the Miami Dolphins?

Could former Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety, Jordan Poyer, be angling to suit up in the aqua and orange for the Miami Dolphins next season? Don’t ask me — ask the man himself.

Speaking on his aptly named podcast The Jordan Poyer Podcast, Poyer gave a couple of reasons why he may be looking for a new home when free agency hits on March 15th.

Talking about where he’d like to play in 2023, he said, “I’d love to go a state that doesn’t take half my money,” clearly referencing New York’s high state income tax. As many of our readers are already well aware, Florida does not have a state income tax.

Poyer would go on to say he is interested in playing in a place where it’s warm. “It would be nice to see the sun, maybe every week or so — every other week at least.” Well, you don’t have to be a meteorologist to know that Miami, Florida is much warmer than Buffalo, New York — especially during football months.

Perhaps the juiciest nugget that Poyer shared on his podcast was the fact that he has become close friends with Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in recent years.

“A lot of Bills fans won’t like that I am friends with Tua. I’m going to his birthday party this weekend. I am excited about that.”

How did the two become friends?

“Tua and I met, I want to say, not the last offseason, but the offseason before. I went out to a golf course that he was a member at... I hit him up on Instagram and was like, yo, if you ever need someone to golf with, let’s go play. That offseason, we probably played ten rounds together. Last offseason, probably about the same... He came to my golf event at the end of last offseason. Really good dude, man. Huge fan of Tua.”

Who else will be at Tua Tagovailoa’s birthday party? Jordan Poyer is wondering the same thing.

“It would be crazy to stay in the [AFC] East — to come down here to South Florida, so I might have to put my best suit on, put a nice little tie on. I know Mike McDaniel will be in there. Mike McDaniel and I go back to Cleveland. He probably don’t even remember me on that team.”

If you’re following the bread crumbs — and let’s face it, there isn’t much else to do this time of year — it would seem that Poyer is willing to leave those very crumbs sprinkled all over Tagovailoa’s and McDaniel’s doorsteps in a possible attempt to join Vic Fangio’s safety friendly defensive scheme in 2023.

For fun, Pro Football Focus has an estimated contract for the soon-to-be 32 year-old at two years, $17 million, with $11.5 million guaranteed. Spotrac has his market value at a three year deal worth just over $33 million.

Time will tell if Miami is as interested in Jordan Poyer as Jordan Poyer is seemingly interested in the Dolphins, but for now, we’ll take any bit of juicy gossip that’s available since we’re still nearly three weeks away from the start of NFL free agency.

Fins up!