Mike Gesicki seeking Dolphins status update from Caleb Williams

No matter how his production fell off during the 2022 NFL season, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was a constant professional and never seemed to not be having fun on the field. After a 73-reception, 780 yards season in 2021 that led to him receiving the franchise tag, Gesicki’s stats plummeted to just 32 receptions and 362 yards, with only one start. For a tight end considered among the best pass-catchers out of the position and a player whose star was on the rise, there had to be frustrations, but Gesicki never let those show.

The Dolphins’ offense in 2022, installed by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, just never seemed to suit Gesicki. Heading into 2023, Gesicki is likely going to hit the free agency market and find a team who will pay him a large contract, and give him a large role in the offense.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, was recently asked by People Magazine about where he would like to play in the NFL in 2024, once he is draft eligible. He replied that his top choice would be the Miami Dolphins. (We will ignore the Tua Tagovailoa part of this idea). His reason for wanting to land in Miami?

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams explained. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”

“I also like the colors,” he added. “The colors are pretty cool and the weather’s good.”

ESPN College Football’s Twitter account highlighted Williams’ answer - and Gesicki took notice.

Caleb, they tell you i’m staying with the Dolphins through 2024? I’m just trying to figure out what I should do with my condo lease… https://t.co/SO4QDDOEls — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) February 23, 2023

Gesicki retweeted the ESPN College Football tweet, asking, “Caleb, they tell you i’m [sic] staying with the Dolphins through 2024?I’m just trying to figure out what I should do with my condo lease...”

It’s a pretty funny response to the story.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland replied to Gesicki’s retweet, writing “Aye,” with several laughing emojis.

Aye — Jevón Holland (@HollywoodVon) February 23, 2023

Williams also replied to Gesicki, using laughing emojis.

— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) February 23, 2023

It is a funny response from Gesicki, especially as there are still questions about what his future will look like. He can be a huge weapon for any offense - to include the Dolphins’ - if they use him to his strengths. Could he return to Miami for 2023? Absolutely. Is it likely? Probably not.

At least he is continuing to have fun as we all wait to see what happens from here.