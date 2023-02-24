Get to Know The Phinsider | Sumeet Jena Edition

The offseason rolls on here on The Phinsider, and with that comes another Get to Know The Phinsider column — this time with my Twitter Space co-host, Sumeet Jena! Every Monday (or Tuesday) this past season, Sumeet and I would jump on The Phinsider Twitter account and do a one hour live podcast of sorts, talking all things Miami Dolphins. It was a blast chatting with him each week, but I wanted to get to know more about the man behind the tweets, so now we take the opportunity to do just that!

It’s the offseason, so I figured it would be the perfect time to roll out a new column on here entitled Get to Know The Phinsider — a column designed to educate you on the writers beyond the words they provide for your reading enjoyment each week.

We bring you all the hottest Dolphins news, but who are we as actual real-life human beings? Well, you’re about to find out!

Where do you live?

Born and raised in South Florida, but I currently reside in Gainesville, Florida, where I go to college.

What do you do for a living?

I’m currently a full-time student at the University of Florida, studying Computer Science and Economics. I graduate next year, and after that, who knows?

When and how did you become a fan of the Miami Dolphins?

I’ve been a fan since I was 7 years old, namely because of my dad. I grew up watching Dolphins games with him every Sunday.

What is your best Dolphins memory?

My first ever Dolphins game, a 25-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in 2009.

What is your worst Dolphins memory?

Attending the season opener in 2019, and witnessing a 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Why I stayed the whole game, I’ll never know.

When did you start writing for The Phinsider?

2021.

What do you enjoy most about writing for The Phinsider?

I love working with all my fellow writers at The Phinsider, and I learn a lot from them every day. Also, it’s rewarding to know that people actually care enough to read what I have to say. As a kid, I remember scrolling through The Phinsider before heading out to school every morning, so the fact that I’m on the other side of that coin now, is pretty cool.

Pick three current members of the Dolphins you’d like to have a sit-down dinner with.

Jevon Holland, Christian Wilkins, and Jaylen Waddle.

Who are your top 5 favorite Dolphins players of all time? Rank them in order.

Dan Marino Tua Tagovailoa Cameron Wake Brian Hartline Brandon Marshall

(I haven’t exactly been blessed enough to sit through the greatest of teams.)

What is your favorite piece of Dolphins memorabilia that you own?

My throwback Dan Marino jersey.

