Who is your all time favorite Miami Dolphins player?

Some of us have been Miami Dolphins fans forever and by forever I mean going all the way back to 1966 or as long as you can remember being on this planet. Over the years we have seen good, great, and horrible, like really horrible, players on our Dolphins. But for some reason, we each have a favorite. Maybe they were part of the teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls. Maybe it's a certain quarterback that never did win a ring. Maybe it’s a defensive player that had a motor that never stopped. We each have our reason for who it is.

So tonight's question is obviously who is your favorite all-time Miami Dolphins player and why?

