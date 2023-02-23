Pro Football Focus ranks Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as 45th-best player in the NFL

Pro Football Focus recently released their annual “PFF 101”, in which they grade and rank the Top-101 players in the NFL.

From 1,728 players in the NFL in 2022, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranked at #45, according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

Having led the league in passer rating and quarterback rating this past season, it’s no surprise to see Tua ranked so highly. With a total grade of 81.9 out of 100, Tua finished as the 8th-best quarterback in the league, behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton. Tua also managed to finish ahead of some of the league’s best quarterbacks, including Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

As a team, the Dolphins had six players on the list, 5th-most in the NFL. Joining Tua on the list is Tyreek Hill (#7), Christian Wilkins (#58), Jaelan Phillips (#59), Jaylen Waddle (#66), and Connor Williams (#98).

What do you think of Tua’s ranking? Should it be higher? Should it be lower? Let us know in the comments below!