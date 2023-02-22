Whats your favorite piece of Miami Dolphins swag?

Almost every Miami Dolphins fan has some sort of swag/memorabilia, maybe some shirts, hats, jerseys, or maybe even an old-school Starter Jacket. Whatever it is that you have almost everyone will have one Miami Dolphins item that stands out as their favorite. Maybe it's because you were able to get it autographed or maybe someone important gave it to you. I have quite a few but most of the things that matter the most to me are items that my late grandmother, possibly the biggest Miami Dolphins fan of all time, gave me throughout the years. Some of the items were old and others were newer but she is why I am a fan and it was always something that we shared.

So please share with us in the comments section your favorite item and why. Photos are welcome!

