Alec Ingold on Tua Tagovailoa: That man will be on a mission next year

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold can officially add the title of published author to his linked in profile. Ingold, who just finished his fourth season in the NFL and first with the Dolphins, published his first book, The Seven Crucibles: An Inspirational Game Plan for Overcoming Adversity in Your Life, in early February.

With a book comes a media tour, and the Adam Schefter Podcast was on Ingold’s list of stops. While with ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider, Ingold was asked if he expects quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back next season.

“Tua is awesome, and to see his smiling face, and getting him back into the facility when he was getting back into meetings, and we’re going through things, it’s cool to see that dude being himself, being healthy and being happy,” Ingold said. “I have no doubt that man will be on a mission next year and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Tagovailoa set career highs in yards and touchdowns while leading the league in yards per attempt under first-year coach Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, Ingold notched the first rushing touchdown of his career while setting a career-high with 15 receptions in 2022.

Ingold ranked as the league’s third-best fullback in the NFLPA’s All-Pro vote and played 40 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps.