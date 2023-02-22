Drew Rosenhaus talks Emmanuel Ogbah, Elandon Roberts, Zach Sieler contracts on Joe Rose Show

Speaking with Joe Rose on WQAM sports radio on Wednesday morning, NFL agent extraordinaire Drew Rosenhaus gave updates on a trio of Miami Dolphins’ defenders; defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

On Emmanuel Ogbah:

“His contract is fully guaranteed this year... [Emmanuel] is a guy that works in with incredible versatility. He can play on the edge the same way that Phillips and Chubb does. He can also play defensive line if they go to a four man defensive line along with guys like Wilkins and Sieler. He’s just an incredibly versatile player who can do a lot of things. When he went down, the Dolphins missed him... I do expect him to be back. In my discussions with the Dolphins they’ve made it clear how much they like him.”

On Elandon Roberts:

“He is an unrestricted free agent. We’re going to be getting together with the Dolphins to talk about Elandon and to talk about some of our other free agent clients. I don’t have a prediction on that right now, Joe, other than there’s mutual interest. When Elandon was a free agent last year, we got it worked out with the team, so hopefully we can do that again. He loves it here, but as of right now, he’s slated to become a free agent on March 15th.”

On Zach Sieler:

“We really have made [an extension] a priority in our discussions with the Dolphins. It doesn’t take a cap expert to take a look at how valuable Zach is. He’s really outplayed his contract. I don’t want to speak for the Dolphins, but they’ve acknowledged that. That’ll be a project that we’ll be working very hard at this offseason. He’s an important part of the defense and it’ll be important to the organization, and obviously to Zach, that we get his contract in line with his play.”

How do you feel about Drew Rosenhaus’ comments on the Joe Rose show? Do you think Emmanuel Ogbah will be back with the Miami Dolphins in 2023? Do you think Zach Sieler will get a significant pay increase in Miami or do you think he’ll go elsewhere when he eventually hits free agency? Will Elandon Roberts be back with the Dolphins in 2023, or will Miami let Vic Fangio remake the linebacker room in his own image? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!