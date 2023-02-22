Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

What Matthew Slater’s return means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots announced on Friday that Slater will be back for a 16th season with the team.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Analyzing Quarterback Derek Carr’s 2022 season - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets met with former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this weekend.

While Derek Carr has been playing in the NFL since 2014, it would be understandable if a fan of the New...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Analysis of Bills DC Leslie Frazier’s scheme against Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings

Ever the question: Is it players or coaching?

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Reacts Results: Ravens fans give ‘A’ grade for teams’ hiring of Todd Monken - Baltimore Beatdown

Fans support the move at offensive coordinator





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

3 free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider at each position: RB - Behind the Steel Curtain

Taking a look at some free agents the Steelers should entertain this offseason.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Mixon listed as a top cap casualty candidate this offseason - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals running-back is 1 of 15 players listed as potential trade or release candidates to help with cap space.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns could extend Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit, Donovan Peoples-Jones - Dawgs By Nature

Two of them are in the picture

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: The Most Interesting Coordinator in the World - Battle Red Blog

What’s the real story behind the newest Texans’ defensive coordinator?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Will Titans Tim Kelly offense look the same as Texans Tim Kelly offense - Music City Miracles

Some time has passed since it was announced that the Tennessee Titans promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. I said that day that I would have been excited about Kelly as OC had he not spent...





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars 2023 offseason primer: Key dates, top free agents and more - Big Cat Country

The 2023 Super Bowl is done and dusted with the Kansas City Chiefs besting the Philadelphia Eagles, albeit in a way that kind of took the sails out of what was a great game. That means that the...





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts Expected to Hire Jags’ Jim Bob Cooter as New Offensive Coordinator - Stampede Blue

The Colts have reportedly hired Jim Bob Cooter to be the team’s new offensive coordinator under Shane Steichen’s overhauled offensive coaching staff.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos: Rex Ryan or Vance Joseph? Let’s not act like this is a tough call. - Mile High Report

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are reportedly targeting both Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph as the team’s new defensive coordinator, but while both are known names, their qualifications are vastly different





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: DC Hill to join Vic Fangio in Miami - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers will promote Derrick Ainsley to defensive coordinator.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Seventh overall in NFL Draft may be an awkward spot for Las Vegas Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas may be in no man’s land in the first round resulting in a trade up or down





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

NFL Offseason 2023: Chiefs likely to reset market with punter Tommy Townsend - Arrowhead Pride

‘Restricted’ free agency is not always very restrictive.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Daniel Jones’ agent switch adds intrigue, could complicate Giants’ offseason - Big Blue View

Use of franchise tag by Giants may now be more likely





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Report: Eagles interview former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard - Bleeding Green Nation

Most recently the interim head coach at UW, Leonhard is on the job hunt after the Badgers changed coaching staffs.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

How Bijan Robinson could help the Cowboys once again land the best player at his position - Blogging The Boys

Jerry Jones loves having the best of things and you better believe he’ll be trying to do it again in 2023.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

NFL News: Eric Bieniemy and the Washington Commanders have mutual interest, OC hire could happen today - Hogs Haven

Bieniemy time in Washington

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Aaron Jones agrees to restructured contract with pay cut to stay with Packers for 2023 - Acme Packing Company

The Packers will free up around $11.8 million in salary cap space with the move, while Jones gets to stay in Green Bay but will have his total compensation for 2023 reduced by $5 million.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

2023 NFL Combine preview: 10 Quarterbacks the Lions should be watching - Pride Of Detroit

Identifying who and what to watch at quarterback during the 2023 NFL Combine.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Only 1 starting linebacker under contract - Windy City Gridiron

In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings have two veteran contracts voided - Daily Norseman

It’s likely neither player will be back

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Year in Review: Alvin Kamara - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara had a very down year for his standards.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

What moves do the Falcons have to make to have a successful offseason? - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s offseason is a mystery, but we all have our strong takes on this one.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Scott Fitterer’s Year 2 review: The 2022 draft - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers GM appears to have finally nailed down the left tackle spot with Ikem Ekwonu, but the rest of the 2022 draft class was nearly invisible.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers News: Dave Canales is ‘ready to get to work’ as Bucs offensive coordinator - Bucs Nation

From a young preacher to coaching Seattle’s quarterbacks, Tampa Bay’s newest OC has been preparing for this opportunity in every way.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers Free agent profile: Can the 49ers afford Mike McGlinchey? - Niners Nation

The free agency market will have its say





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Illuminating Info on JG from NBC’s Peter King - Revenge of the Birds

Check out Peter King’s revelations about JG in his iconic MMQB article this morning:





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seattle Seahawks to hire Rams Greg Olson as quarterbacks coach - Field Gulls

Last week the Seattle Seahawks saw quarterbacks coach Dave Canales accept a promotion to become the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving his old position with Seattle open....





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Could LA move CB to clear salary cap? - Turf Show Times

The star corner is one of the most criticized players in the league, but he’s still among the best at his position