PFF maps out blockbuster trade where Miami acquires Jalen Ramsey

Teams shuffle rosters far before free agency opens on March 15 as they work to be under the league’s salary cap.

The Dolphins, currently $16 million over the cap, will likely focus on freeing up cap space. However, general manager Chris Grier has a track record of making waves in the offseason with big-time trades and free-agent signings.

Brad Spielberger, a salary cap analyst at Pro Football Focus, believes that Grier will continue to be active in the trade market this offseason by acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for Miami’s 2023 and 2024 second-round picks.

The Dolphins would take on a three-year contract worth $55 million with $12.5 million total guaranteed and acquire a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Rams.

Miami traded a first-round pick for Bradley Chubb and lost another first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton — but Spielberger makes a compelling case for the move.

He notes how Ramsey would fit seamlessly into Vic Fangio’s zone-heavy defense. Ramsey’s versatile skillset makes him a threat covering the boundary or the slot. He can thrive in the box as one of the league’s best cornerbacks against the run.

He played in all 17 games in 2022, earning 64 tackles, two sacks, 18 passes defended, and four interceptions.

There is no doubt that the trade makes sense on the field — but the team would need to make sure Tyreek Hill is all right with the move. Ramsey trucked Hill during the Pro Bowl in early February.

This suppose to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 5, 2023

Miami spent this year’s first-round pick on Bradley Chubb and last year’s first and second on Hill. Spending money has never been an issue for the Dolphins, but would Grier be willing to sacrifice two more relatively-high picks?