Three Dolphins Players Who Deserve A Bigger Role In 2023

The 2022 NFL season was a succesful one for the Miami Dolphins. Finishing 9-8, the team rattled off their 3rd consecutive winning season, and snapped a six-year playoff drought in the process. Unfortunately, the season had as many lows as highs, showing that there’s still plenty of work to be done before this team can contend for a Super Bowl title.

To do so, outside reinforcements are badly needed. But, finding a way to get the best out of their in-house talent would also go a long way in realizing that goal. Today, we’ll take a look at three Dolphins who deserve a bigger role next season.

1. Jevon Holland - Safety

2022 Stats: 17 games, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, 96 tackles

Miami’s “Iron Man”, safety Jevon Holland appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Dolphins this season, and held his own in a depleted secondary. However, Holland is capable of playing at a much higher level, as shown in his rookie year. A versatile player, Holland’s speed, tackling ability, and football IQ all need to be better utilized next season. Luckily, the hiring of Vic Fangio as Miami’s new defensive coordinator should see Holland assume a bigger role in 2023. Miami’s defense lacked a certain tenacity last year, and if called upon, Holland certainly has the ability to provide it.

2. Erik Ezukanma - Wide Receiver

2022 Stats: 1 game, 0 receptions, 0 yards, 0 touchdowns

Drafted by the Dolphins in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Erik Ezukanma has been a ghost since entering the NFL.

Appearing in just one game last season, we simply haven’t seen enough of Ezukanma on the field yet. What can he bring to Miami’s offense? How does he differ from other receivers? It’s impossible to answer these questions without actually seeing him play, and that needs to change next season. After the Dolphins whiffed on signing Cedrick Wilson in free agency last season, the emergence of Ezukanma could help ease that burden. Of course, to see that emergence, we’ve got to see him on the field first.

3. Jeff Wilson - Running Back

2022 Stats: 8 games, 84 rushing attempts, 392 yards, 3 touchdowns

The Dolphins acquired the former San Francisco 49ers running back halfway through last season, via trade. Wilson added a real spark to Miami’s backfield, combining with Raheem Mostert to develop a solid 1-2 punch behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

However, Wilson averaged just 10 carries a game with the Dolphins last season, and saw his touches decline as the season went on. Wilson’s toughness, running power, and willingness to run between the tackles could be a massive help to the Dolphins’ offense next season, if given the opportunity. Miami ranked 31st in the league in rushing attempts last season, with only 390 attempts. If the Dolphins want to make a run towards the Super Bowl next season, that number needs to improve. One way to do that, is to give the rock to Jeff Wilson.

Do you agree with these selections? Which Dolphins do you want to see have a bigger role next season? Let us know in the comments below!

This article was written by Staff Writer Sumeet Jena, who can be found on Twitter @flameosumeet.