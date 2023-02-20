Which of our own upcoming free agents would you like to see the team bring back for the 2023 season?

As I have previously stated the Miami Dolphins go into the 2023 season already more than 16 million dollars over the cap with 44 players under contract for the 2023 season. Somewhere this team must find players to fill out the roster with such a large number of players, many that contributed quite a bit this past season, who will be free agents in a few weeks.

So tonights question is if you were the GM which of our free agents would you bring back to the Dolphins and which do you hope never to see don a Miami Dolphins jersey ever again?

Below is the list of our upcoming free agents. Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below-

Michael Deiter C

Elijah Campbell CB

Justin Bethel CB

Nik Needham CB

John Lovett FB

Justin Zimmer IDL

John Jenkins IDL

Trey Flowers EDGE

Porter Gustin EDGE

Melvin Ingram EDGE

Andrew Van Ginkel EDGE

Sam Eguavoen LB

Duke Riley LB

Elandon Roberts LB

Geron Christian LT

Eric Fisher LT

Kendall Lamm LT

Greg Little LT

Thomas Morstead P

Teddy Bridgewater QB

Salvon Ahmed RB

Myles Gaskin RB

Raheem Mostert RB

Jeff Wilson RB

Brandon Shell RT

Clayton Fejedelem S

Eric Rowe S

Mike Gesicki TE

Adam Shaheen TE

River Cracraft WR

Trent Sherfield WR

