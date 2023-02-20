Dolphins hire Renaldo Hill as defensive pass-game coordinator

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hired his top defensive coordinator candidate Vic Fangio last week. This week, Fangio is hiring his top target for his defensive staff as the Dolphins prepare to bring Renaldo Hill back to South Florida. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins will hire Hill as the team’s defensive passing game coordinator.

A ten-year NFL veteran as a player, Hill was a seventh-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2001. After four years with the Cardinals, he spent a season with the then-Oakland Raiders. In 2006, he joined the Dolphins on a three-year free-agent contract. His final two seasons as a player were in 2009 and 2010 when he played for the Denver Broncos.

In 2012, Hill began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wyoming, then as their cornerbacks coach in 2013. He was hired at Pittsburgh in 2015 as their defensive backs coach before becoming the Dolphins’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2018 under then-head coach Adam Gase. In 2019, he was hired by the Denver Broncos, working for their newly hired head coach Fangio, for two years. In 2021, the Los Angeles Chargers hired Hill as their defensive coordinator.

Current Chargers head coach Brandon Staley also was on Fangio’s staff in 2019, working as the Broncos’ outside linebacker coach. According to Schefter’s report, Hill was allowed to leave the Chargers for the Dolphins “out of respect to his former boss.”

In his three seasons with the Dolphins are a player, Hill served as the team’s starting free safety. He appeared in 39 games, starting 38 of them, recording 196 tackles, six interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, returning it for a touchdown. His brother Ray played for the Dolphins in 1998 and 1999, working primarily on special teams and as a reserve defensive back.